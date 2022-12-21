The Indianapolis Colts are making another quarterback change, benching starter Matt Ryan in favor of Nick Foles ahead of Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Jeff Saturday said Wednesday.

It's unclear what the future holds for the 37-year-old Ryan, who is signed through next year and is guaranteed $12 million of his $29 million salary for 2023.

Ryan completed 19 of 33 passes for 182 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss as the Minnesota Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history after trailing 33-0 at halftime.

In Indy's previous game, at Dallas, the Colts gave up 33 fourth-quarter points largely because of four turnovers.

Foles began the season as Ryan's backup, but Sam Ehlinger eventually took over that spot and became the starter after Ryan suffered a shoulder separation before Week 8.

After Ehlinger went 0-2 in his two starts, Ryan returned to the starting role in the team's first game under Saturday following the firing of coach Frank Reich.

The Colts (4-9-1) are hoping Foles can make more vertical plays and play with more efficiency than Ryan has this season. Ryan leads the NFL with 18 giveaways.

Foles has not taken a regular-season snap since Indianapolis signed him as a backup during the offseason. He was the Super Bowl MVP when the Philadelphia Eagles won the world championship following the 2017 season.

ESPN's Dan Graziano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.