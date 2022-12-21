Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is still in the concussion protocol and won't play on Christmas night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday.

Trace McSorley will make his first NFL start on Sunday night with McCoy sidelined.

McCoy, who was starting in place of the injured Kyler Murray, who tore an ACL in a Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots, suffered a concussion this past Sunday in a loss to the Denver Broncos.

McSorley finished the game and was 7-of-15 passing for 95 yards and two interceptions. He has appeared in four games for the Cardinals this season, completing 51.7% of his passes for 166 yards and three interceptions.

McSorley, 27, who began his career with the Baltimore Ravens as a sixth-round draft pick in 2019, has appeared in seven regular-season games in his career, attempting just 39 passes -- 29 of which have come this season. He has one touchdown pass, which came in the 2020 season while playing for Baltimore.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.