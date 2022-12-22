        <
          Philadelphia Eagles lead NFL with 8 selections to new Pro Bowl Games

          8:25 PM ET
          • Kevin SeifertESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN.com national NFL writer
            • ESPN.com NFC North reporter, 2008-2013
            • Covered Vikings for Minneapolis Star Tribune, 1999-2008
            Follow on Twitter

          The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFL's best record at 13-1. Now they lead the NFL in invitations to the Pro Bowl Games as well.

          Eight Eagles players -- quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive linemen Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce, edge Haason Reddick, running back Miles Sanders and cornerback Darius Slay -- all made the NFC team on Wednesday.

          Five other teams are sending at least five players. Seven members of the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs were invited. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers each are represented by six players, while the Minnesota Vikings had five players make it.

          Pro Bowl teams are determined by combining the votes of three groups: fans, players and coaches. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received the most votes by fans, followed by Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. All five made their respective teams.

          The NFC and AFC teams will encounter a rebranded week of activities, now known as the Pro Bowl Games. The NFL announced in September that it would no longer play a conventional football game at the Pro Bowl, opting instead for a series of events that will include multiple skill competitions and a flag football game.

          The previous format, which dated back to 1951, had been under scrutiny for more than a decade as players grew increasingly reluctant to subject themselves to the physical pounding that occurs during standard games.

          Pro Bowl Games week will take place in Las Vegas, and the flag football game is scheduled for Feb. 5. Peyton Manning has been named the AFC coach and his brother Eli Manning is the NFC coach. Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions will participate in programming and promotion for the event.

          2023 Pro Bowl rosters
          (* denotes starter)

          AFC

          Quarterbacks: *Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Josh Allen, Buffalo; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati

          Tight ends: *Travis Kelce, Kansas City; Mark Andrews, Baltimore

          Wide receivers: *Tyreek Hill, Miami; *Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Davante Adams, Las Vegas; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati

          Tackles: *Laremy Tunsil, Houston; Terron Armstead, Miami; Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City

          Guards: *Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; *Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis; Joe Thuney, Kansas City

          Centers: *Creed Humphrey, Kansas City; Mitch Morse, Buffalo

          Running backs: *Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas; Derrick Henry, Tennessee

          Fullback: *Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

          Defensive ends: *Myles Garrett, Cleveland; *Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati

          Interior lineman: *Chris Jones, Kanas City; *Quinnen Williams, New York; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

          Outside linebackers: *Matt Judon, New England; *Khalil Mack, LA Chargers; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

          Inside/middle linebackers: *Roquan Smith, Baltimore; C.J. Mosley, NY Jets

          Cornerbacks: *Sauce Gardner, NY Jets; *Pat Surtain II, Denver; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore; Xavien Howard, Miami

          Free safety: *Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

          Strong safeties: *Derwin James Jr., LA Chargers; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo

          Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore

          Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Tennessee

          Punter: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

          Return specialist: Devin Duvernay, Baltimore.

          Special teamer: Justin Hardee, NY Jets

          NFC

          Quarterbacks: *Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia; Geno Smith, Seattle; Kirk Cousins, Minnesota

          Tight ends: *George Kittle, San Francisco; T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota

          Wide receivers: *Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; *A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; Terry McLaurin, Washington

          Tackles: *Trent Williams, San Francisco; *Lane Johnson, Philadelphia; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

          Guards: *Zack Martin, Dallas; *Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

          Centers: *Jason Kelce, Philadelphia; Frank Ragnow, Detroit

          Running backs: *Saquon Barkley, NY Giants; Tony Pollard, Dallas; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia

          Fullback: *Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

          Defensive ends: *Nick Bosa, San Francisco; *Brian Burns, Carolina; DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas

          Interior lineman: *Aaron Donald, LA Rams; *Jonathan Allen, Washington; Dexter Lawrence, New York

          Outside linebackers: *Micah Parsons, Dallas; *Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia

          Inside/middle linebackers: *Fred Warner, San Francisco; Demario Davis, New Orleans

          Cornerbacks: *Darius Slay, Philadelphia; *Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Tariq Woolen, Seattle; Jaire Alexander, Green Bay

          Free safety: *Quandre Diggs, Seattle

          Strong safeties: *Budda Baker, Arizona; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

          Placekicker: Jason Myers, Seattle

          Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

          Punter: Tress Way, Washington

          Return specialist: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas

          Special teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington