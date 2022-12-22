Misdemeanor charges against Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh were dismissed Thursday morning, according to attorney Brian Bieber.

Udoh had been charged on October 25 with resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct following an incident in South Florida two days earlier during the Vikings' bye week.

In a statement, Bieber said: "We are pleased the case has been dismissed in its entirety. Everyone who knows Oli never believed he committed a crime, or even did anything wrong. The video evidence and eyewitness testimony we presented to the prosecutor made clear that the allegations in the police report were completely fabricated and Oli was unlawfully arrested."

According to an initial Miami-Dade County police report, Udoh was observed by a nightclub security officer speaking with a woman who was in line for the bathroom. Udoh then tried to enter the women's bathroom, according to the report, forcing the security guard and two others to step in and remove him.

Bieber said at the time: "In fact, the woman approached Oli that night and they had a cordial conversation which ended in their exchanging phone numbers. She has since reached out to us and has confirmed the allegations are completely false."

A sixth-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2019, Udoh started 16 games at guard in 2021. He was relegated to a reserve role in 2022 and has played 16 offensive snaps.