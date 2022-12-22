METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints will be down two receivers Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.

Rookie Chris Olave, who leads the team with 940 yards receiving, was ruled out Thursday with a hamstring injury. The Saints also announced that veteran Jarvis Landry will go on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

This is the second game Olave has missed this season, having sat out the Saints' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 with a concussion. Landry missed five games earlier in the season with an ankle issue.

The Saints will sign wide receiver Kirk Merritt to the active roster in Landry's place, his agent said on Twitter.

New Orleans also will be without guard Cesar Ruiz (IR, Lisfranc injury) and linebacker Pete Werner, who returned from an ankle injury that caused him to miss four games last week but now has a hamstring issue.

The Saints depart for Cleveland on Thursday instead of Friday to stay ahead of inclement weather expected in the Cleveland area, with a forecast of strong winds, cold temperatures and potential snow Saturday.