New York Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin is being suspended for at least one year for violating the NFL's gambling policy, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini on Friday.

The NFL has been investigating Austin for a while, a source told ESPN, after it found out that he had been gambling on sports -- not on NFL games or college football -- which violates NFL personnel gambling policy.

His attorney, Bill Deni, told NJ Advance Media that Austin is appealing the suspension.

"The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports," Deni told NJ Advance Media. "Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the Gambling Policy for NFL Personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL's investigation. He is appealing his suspension."

Austin must serve the suspension before applying for reinstatement, a source told ESPN.

Austin also had been making online bets while at the team's facility, which is also against NFL rules.

The league had tracked his gambling activity on a website, a source told ESPN.

Austin, 38, has not been in the Jets' facility since Tuesday, a source told ESPN. He joined head coach Robert Saleh's staff prior to the 2021 season.