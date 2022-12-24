Mina Kimes is picking the Titans to beat the Texans for the second time this season with Malik Willis at quarterback. (0:43)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Due to power outages and rolling blackouts in the area, the Tennessee Titans have postponed Saturday's game against the Houston Texans by one hour to 2:02 p.m. ET, it was announced.

"Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting our region, kickoff for today's game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT," the Titans said in a statement. "This decision was made in partnership with the NFL, Office of Emergency Management, Nashville Electric Service and the Mayor's Office in an abundance of caution to ensure that the game would not negatively impact our community in any way. We are exploring every possibility to minimize non-essential power around the stadium. Gates are currently open and fans are welcome to enter.

"At all times, the operation of the game remained secondary to the well-being of our community and we can't thank the OEM and NES enough for their dedication to the safety of our neighbors."

Earlier Saturday, the Titans were asked by Nashville mayor John Cooper to postpone the game because the Tennessee Valley Authority is conducting rolling blackouts due to unprecedented cold temperatures resulting in high power demand.

"I've been informed that TVA's unilateral rolling blackouts will continue," Cooper posted on Twitter. "All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I've asked the Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors."

The NFL said in a statement that the Titans "are exploring a number of measures to minimize non-essential power around the stadium."

The expected temperature at kickoff is 18 degrees, making it the coldest game ever at Nissan Stadium. The previous coldest game the Titans have played at Nissan Stadium occurred on Dec. 31, 2017, when the temperature was 23 degrees at kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In franchise history, the Titans/Oilers have never hosted a game in which the temperature was below 23 degrees.

The Titans had a tarp over the field with hot air blowing under it four hours before kickoff to keep the field from freezing. The hot air was fueled by gas, not electricity.

Fans have already been admitted into the stadium.