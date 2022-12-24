MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson took care of one milestone Saturday on the way to what he hopes will be a much more significant achievement in a few weeks.

With a 25-yard catch in the first quarter against the New York Giants, Jefferson broke the Vikings franchise record for receiving yards in a season.

The previous mark had been held since 2003 by Randy Moss, who totaled 1,632 receiving yards in 16 games that season. Jefferson broke Moss' record in his 15th game of this season.

With two full games remaining this season, Jefferson has an opportunity to challenge the NFL record for receiving yards in a season, set by Calvin Johnson (1,964) in 16 games of the 2012 season.

Speaking about that possibility last week, Jefferson said, "If I even get close to it, it's just going to be exciting that I even got close to it. Of course, I would want to get to it, but if we make it to the big goal as a team, the record doesn't matter."