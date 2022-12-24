BALTIMORE -- The Ravens are in the playoffs once again, but they did so without star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

With Jackson (sprained knee) missing his third straight game, the Ravens secured a postseason berth with a 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, relying on a strong run game and a stingy defense.

The Ravens (10-4) didn't know they had punched their ticket to the playoffs as soon as their game ended. Baltimore had to wait several more minutes until the New England Patriots fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 22-18.

This marked the first time that Baltimore had clinched a playoff spot without Jackson as its starting quarterback since it did so with Joe Flacco in 2014.

It was another rough game for the Jackson-less offense, which has only scored two touchdowns in three games without the 2019 NFL MVP. The Ravens got enough from their running game, churning out 184 yards on the ground. Tyler Huntley, who filled in for Jackson, was 9-of-17 for 115 yards and one touchdown.

While the Ravens offense has struggled, their defense continues to clamp down. Baltimore stepped up to stop Atlanta on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter. This was the third time in the past six games that the Baltimore defense did not allow a touchdown.

The Ravens can still capture the AFC North if they win out. Their last two games are against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and at the Cincinnati Bengals in the finale.