Eagles' Josh Sweat intercepts Cowboys' Dak Prescott for 42-yard pick-six

ARLINGTON, TX -- In a season full of highlights for the Philadelphia Eagles, defensive end Josh Sweat put his hat in the ring for top honors with a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys were attempting to respond to the Eagles' opening field goal with a drive of their own and were on the move until Sweat struck. Quarterback Dak Prescott rolled left on second down from the Dallas 42 yard-line and targeted an open Dalton Schultz, but Sweat raised his hands at the last second and snatched the pass attempt out of midair.

He showed off his strength with a stiff-arm on Prescott to break loose, then his speed by racing away from the pack for the touchdown, giving the Eagles an early 10-0 lead.

Prescott has now thrown an interception in five straight games -- tied for the longest streak of his career. He has thrown two pick-sixes in a span of four pass attempts going back to Jacksonville's game-winning interception last week.

Sweat is the only NFL defensive lineman to return an interception for a touchdown this season, according to the Eagles. He entered the game with 9.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

A win for the Eagles on Saturday would secure the NFC East title and No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs.