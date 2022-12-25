        <
          Derek Carr connects with Hunter Renfrow on 14-yard Raiders touchdown pass

          Hunter Renfrow and Derek Carr hooked up for their first TD connection of the 2022 season on Christmas Eve. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire
          8:45 PM ET
          • Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Oakland Raiders for CSNBayArea.com and Sacramento Bee for eight years
            • Member of Pro Football Writers Association
            • Previously worked at Los Angeles Times, Las Vegas Review-Journal and Sports Illustrated
            Follow on Twitter

          The Las Vegas Raiders got off to a hot start on a decidedly cold night in Pittsburgh with a 72-yard drive that took 14 plays and 8:22 off the game clock and gave the visiting Raiders a 7-0 lead.

          It was Las Vegas' initial possession of the game, which kicked off with 8-degree temperatures and winds of 16 mph out of the west/southwest.

          Hunter Renfrow took a short pass on the right sideline from Derek Carr, just in front of Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton before zig-zagging around defensive back Tre Norwood and diving into the end zone for a 14-yard score.

          It was also Renfrow's first TD catch of the season. The 2021 Pro Bowler has only appeared in eight games this season due to injuries.