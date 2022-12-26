FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets, whose slim playoff hopes received a boost over the weekend, will have quarterback Mike White back in the lineup for Sunday's pivotal road game against the Seattle Seahawks.

White, who fractured at least two ribs in a Dec. 11 hit by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano, was cleared for contact Monday by doctors, a league source confirmed.

White missed the past two games -- both losses -- because doctors cleared him to only practice, not play.

The New York Post first reported that White was cleared to return.

This is another setback for former starter Zach Wilson, whose future with the team appears bleak. The 2021 No. 2 overall pick was benched for three games, but he got another shot when White was injured.

Wilson failed to capitalize and was replaced last Thursday night by fourth-string quarterback Chris Streveler. Booed throughout the game, Wilson completed only nine of 18 passes for 92 yards in the 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Friday, coach Robert Saleh refused to commit to Wilson as his starter in Seattle even if White wasn't cleared.

White is 1-2 as the starter, with 952 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Jets (7-8), losers of four straight, have an 11% chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN Analytics. Saleh himself conceded their chances were "far-fetched," but they got help from the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, both of whom lost this weekend.

If the Jets win out, and the Patriots lose one of their remaining two games, the Jets will make the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.