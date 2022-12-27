Derwin James Jr. gets ejected after a violent helmet-to-helmet hit on Ashton Dulin in the second quarter. (0:50)

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. was ejected in the second quarter of Monday night's 20-3 win over the Colts in Indianapolis.

James was flagged for unnecessary roughness after a helmet-to-helmet hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

Dulin made his way to the Colts' locker room following the hit and was ruled out for the rest of the contest because of a concussion.

Two plays earlier, James had drawn a face mask penalty when wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.'s helmet came off following a 7-yard catch.

It was James' first game back after sitting out two consecutive tilts because of a quadriceps injury.

In the first quarter, he intercepted Colts quarterback Nick Foles.

Named to his third Pro Bowl this season, James has registered 109 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

ESPN's Stephen Holder and The Associated Press contributed to this report.