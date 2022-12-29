        <
          2022 NFL Week 17 playoff picture: Clinching scenarios, standings

          With just two weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. More teams have claimed their spots in the NFC and AFC. However, the race to the playoffs continues as top teams in both conferences are still looking to lock in their spots for the postseason and have a chance to do so in Week 17.

          In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills look to clinch home-field advantage and a first-round bye with a win against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are hoping to claim the AFC North division title.

          The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have entered the NFC playoff race and can clinch the NFC South with a win. The New York Giants are still hoping to grab a playoff spot, and the Philadelphia Eagles look to finish off their near-perfect regular season with home-field advantage.

          Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 as teams try to reach Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The playoffs begin Jan. 14, with 14 teams making the field, seven from each conference.

          NFL playoff matchups as it stands now

          AFC

          Teams that have clinched postseason berths: Bills (East), Chiefs (West), Bengals, Ravens, Chargers

          NFC

          Teams that have clinched postseason berths: Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers (West), Vikings (North)

          Week 17 AFC playoff-clinching scenarios

          Buffalo Bills (12-3)

          Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) | Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

          Buffalo clinches home-field advantage and AFC's lone first-round bye with:

          • BUF win + KC loss

          Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

          Opponent: Buffalo Bills (12-3) | Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

          Cincinnati clinches AFC North with:

          • CIN win + BAL loss or tie OR

          • CIN tie + BAL loss

          Miami Dolphins (8-7)

          Opponent: New England Patriots (7-8) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Miami clinches playoff berth with:

          • MIA win + NYJ loss or tie OR

          • MIA tie + NYJ loss + PIT loss or tie

          Week 17 NFC playoff-clinching scenarios

          New York Giants (8-6-1)

          Opponent: Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Giants clinch playoff berth with:

          • NYG win OR

          • NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + WSH loss or tie OR

          • NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + DET loss or tie OR

          • NYG tie + WSH loss or tie + DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR

          • SEA loss + WSH loss OR

          • SEA loss + DET loss + GB loss or tie OR

          • WSH loss + DET loss + GB loss

          Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)

          Opponent: New Orleans Saints (6-9), | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Philadelphia clinches NFC East with:

          • PHI win or tie OR

          • DAL loss or tie

          Philadelphia clinches home-field advantage and NFC's lone first-round bye with:

          • PHI win OR

          • PHI tie + MIN loss or tie OR

          • DAL loss or tie + MIN loss + SF loss or tie

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

          Opponent: Carolina Panthers (6-9) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Tampa Bay clinches NFC South with:

          • TB win

          Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

          Opponent: Cleveland Browns (6-9) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Washington clinches playoff berth with:

          • WSH win + SEA loss + DET loss + GB loss or tie