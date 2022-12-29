The First Take crew debates whether Tom Brady or Trevor Lawrence would be more effective in this season's playoffs. (1:53)

With just two weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. More teams have claimed their spots in the NFC and AFC. However, the race to the playoffs continues as top teams in both conferences are still looking to lock in their spots for the postseason and have a chance to do so in Week 17.

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills look to clinch home-field advantage and a first-round bye with a win against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are hoping to claim the AFC North division title.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have entered the NFC playoff race and can clinch the NFC South with a win. The New York Giants are still hoping to grab a playoff spot, and the Philadelphia Eagles look to finish off their near-perfect regular season with home-field advantage.

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 as teams try to reach Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The playoffs begin Jan. 14, with 14 teams making the field, seven from each conference.

NFL playoff matchups as it stands now

AFC

Teams that have clinched postseason berths: Bills (East), Chiefs (West), Bengals, Ravens, Chargers

NFC

Teams that have clinched postseason berths: Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers (West), Vikings (North)

Week 17 AFC playoff-clinching scenarios

Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) | Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Buffalo clinches home-field advantage and AFC's lone first-round bye with:

BUF win + KC loss

Opponent: Buffalo Bills (12-3) | Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Cincinnati clinches AFC North with:

CIN win + BAL loss or tie OR

CIN tie + BAL loss

Opponent: New England Patriots (7-8) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Miami clinches playoff berth with:

MIA win + NYJ loss or tie OR

MIA tie + NYJ loss + PIT loss or tie

Week 17 NFC playoff-clinching scenarios

Opponent: Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Giants clinch playoff berth with:

NYG win OR

NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + WSH loss or tie OR

NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + DET loss or tie OR

NYG tie + WSH loss or tie + DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR

SEA loss + WSH loss OR

SEA loss + DET loss + GB loss or tie OR

WSH loss + DET loss + GB loss

Opponent: New Orleans Saints (6-9), | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Philadelphia clinches NFC East with:

PHI win or tie OR

DAL loss or tie

Philadelphia clinches home-field advantage and NFC's lone first-round bye with:

PHI win OR

PHI tie + MIN loss or tie OR

DAL loss or tie + MIN loss + SF loss or tie

Opponent: Carolina Panthers (6-9) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South with:

TB win

Opponent: Cleveland Browns (6-9) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Washington clinches playoff berth with:

WSH win + SEA loss + DET loss + GB loss or tie