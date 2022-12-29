With just two weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. More teams have claimed their spots in the NFC and AFC. However, the race to the playoffs continues as top teams in both conferences are still looking to lock in their spots for the postseason and have a chance to do so in Week 17.
In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills look to clinch home-field advantage and a first-round bye with a win against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are hoping to claim the AFC North division title.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have entered the NFC playoff race and can clinch the NFC South with a win. The New York Giants are still hoping to grab a playoff spot, and the Philadelphia Eagles look to finish off their near-perfect regular season with home-field advantage.
Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 as teams try to reach Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The playoffs begin Jan. 14, with 14 teams making the field, seven from each conference.
NFL playoff matchups as it stands now
AFC
(7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
(6) Los Angeles Chargers at (3) Cincinnati Bengals
(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars
Wild-card round bye: (1) Buffalo Bills
Teams that have clinched postseason berths: Bills (East), Chiefs (West), Bengals, Ravens, Chargers
NFC
(7) Washington Commanders at (2) Minnesota Vikings
(6) New York Giants at (3) San Francisco 49ers
(5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wild-card round bye: (1) Philadelphia Eagles
Teams that have clinched postseason berths: Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers (West), Vikings (North)
Week 17 AFC playoff-clinching scenarios
Buffalo Bills (12-3)
Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) | Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Buffalo clinches home-field advantage and AFC's lone first-round bye with:
BUF win + KC loss
Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)
Opponent: Buffalo Bills (12-3) | Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Cincinnati clinches AFC North with:
CIN win + BAL loss or tie OR
CIN tie + BAL loss
Miami Dolphins (8-7)
Opponent: New England Patriots (7-8) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Miami clinches playoff berth with:
MIA win + NYJ loss or tie OR
MIA tie + NYJ loss + PIT loss or tie
Week 17 NFC playoff-clinching scenarios
New York Giants (8-6-1)
Opponent: Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Giants clinch playoff berth with:
NYG win OR
NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + WSH loss or tie OR
NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + DET loss or tie OR
NYG tie + WSH loss or tie + DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR
SEA loss + WSH loss OR
SEA loss + DET loss + GB loss or tie OR
WSH loss + DET loss + GB loss
Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)
Opponent: New Orleans Saints (6-9), | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Philadelphia clinches NFC East with:
PHI win or tie OR
DAL loss or tie
Philadelphia clinches home-field advantage and NFC's lone first-round bye with:
PHI win OR
PHI tie + MIN loss or tie OR
DAL loss or tie + MIN loss + SF loss or tie
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)
Opponent: Carolina Panthers (6-9) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South with:
TB win
Washington Commanders (7-7-1)
Opponent: Cleveland Browns (6-9) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Washington clinches playoff berth with:
WSH win + SEA loss + DET loss + GB loss or tie