HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are benching Derek Carr, the team's starting quarterback since 2014, first-year coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday.

Jarrett Stidham, acquired in an offseason trade from the New England Patriots, will start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and undrafted rookie free agent Chase Garbers will be the backup.

Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round pick, will be making his first career start. He is 8-for-13 for 72 yards in three games this season.

Carr, who holds virtually every passing record in franchise history, had signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension in the spring, but he could be cut for a $5.625 million salary-cap hit if the move is made within three days of the Super Bowl. His $32.9 million salary for next year and $7.5 million of his 2024 salary would be fully guaranteed should he be injured.

Sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the Raiders made this move in part to maintain Carr's health and keep their options open this offseason, including for a potential trade. The sources did note that the option for Carr to return in 2023 is still on the table.

Consecutive starts at QB: Active streaks Derek Carr has started 91 straight games, the second-longest active streak among quarterbacks. The last time he did not start was Week 5 of the 2017 season against the Ravens when EJ Manuel made the start. Quarterback Starts Tom Brady 108 Derek Carr 91 Josh Allen 70 Justin Herbert 47 -- ESPN Stats & Information

McDaniels said there was no "finality" in the decision to shut down Carr.

"None of us is happy with where we're at, but we think it's an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn't had much time to play," McDaniels said. "Derek was great. He understands the scenario that we're in and the situation and is very supportive of the two young guys. He'll do anything he can to help them."

Carr has struggled in his first season under the Raiders' new regime of McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Carr has an NFL-high and career-high-tying 14 interceptions, and his passer rating of 86.3 is his lowest since his rookie season.

The Raiders also placed a pair of veteran defensive players on injured reserve in defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman. They suffered left elbow and left shoulder injuries, respectively, against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

Las Vegas, a playoff team a year ago at 10-7 under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, is 6-9 and still mathematically alive for a playoff spot as it closes the regular season against the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.