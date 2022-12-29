Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Courtney Cronin debate whether you can trust Dak Prescott or Kirk Cousins more in the playoffs. (2:23)

Why Mad Dog would take Cousins over Dak in the playoffs (2:23)

The Tennessee Titans are expected to start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback in Thursday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Dobbs, signed off the Detroit Lions' practice squad eight days ago, is getting the start over rookie Malik Willis, who has struggled in his three starts this season. This will be Dobbs' first NFL start.

The news was first reported by the Draft Network.

Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is out for the rest of the regular season and likely the postseason, if the Titans qualify, after undergoing surgery for a high right ankle sprain last week, sources have told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Willis, selected in the third round of this year's draft, has failed to pass for 100 yards or complete a touchdown pass in any of his three starts in place of Tannehill. The Titans are 1-2 in his starts despite the fact he has completed just 50.8% of his passes and has thrown three interceptions. He has rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown, however.

The Titans have ruled out a slew of starters for the game against the Cowboys, including Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons. In addition, Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry is doubtful for the game.

Coach Mike Vrabel's team is in the midst of a five-game losing streak. While a win against Dallas would do wonders for morale, the Titans (7-8) find themselves in a win-and-in situation next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) regardless of Thursday's outcome.

Dobbs has appeared in six regular season games in his career, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. He has completed 10 of 17 pass attempts for 45 yards and an interception in those games.

ESPN's Ed Werder and Turron Davenport contributed to this report.