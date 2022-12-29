Bart Scott isn't convinced the Cowboys have what it takes to reach the Super Bowl. (0:44)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Dallas Cowboys will be without Tony Pollard for Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans because of a thigh bruise, according to multiple sources.

Pollard, who was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career last week, leads the Cowboys with 988 yards rushing on 186 carries, both career highs. He has nine rushing touchdowns and 12 overall after scoring 11 in the first three years of his career. With 12 more rushing yards, he would become the ninth Cowboys running back in team history to reach 1,000 for a season.

With Pollard out, Ezekiel Elliott will be the lead back with Malik Davis as the backup. Qadree Ollison is being elevated from the practice squad to be the third running back.

Elliott, who missed two games earlier this season with a hyperextended right knee, has 829 yards on 204 carries. He needs 171 yards to reach 1,000 yards for the fifth time in his seven-year career. Elliott is also looking for his first 100-yard game of the season. He has had at least two 100-yard games in each of his first six seasons.

Pollard did not practice this week and was listed as questionable.

The Cowboys close the regular season at the Washington Commanders and do not want to take a chance at jeopardizing his health going into the playoffs.