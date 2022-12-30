MIAMI -- Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to progress through the concussion protocol but will not play Sunday against the New England Patriots, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.

Veteran Teddy Bridgewater will start and has taken the bulk of first-team reps at practice this week. The Dolphins also worked out quarterbacks Jack Coan and Kyle Lauletta but had not signed either to the practice squad as of Friday afternoon.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during the Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers but wasn't placed into the protocol until he displayed symptoms the following day. On Wednesday, the NFL Players Association initiated its right to a joint review with the NFL into the application of the protocol in regard to Tagovailoa.

He did not show any signs of a concussion after appearing to hit his head in the second quarter of Sunday's game. He was able to finish the game and speak with the media afterward.

McDaniel did not provide a timeline for Tagovailoa's return -- mainly because there isn't one, as the team has said it is evaluating him on a "day-to-day basis."

This is the second documented concussion of the season for Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins can clinch the playoffs with a win and a New York Jets loss to Seattle, or a tie combined with a Jets loss and Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie.