BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he respected coach Kevin Stefanski's decision to bench him for the opening series of last weekend's game, noting the discipline stemmed from a "misunderstanding."

"I was sick and I didn't communicate well enough," Garrett said. "That's how it went down. Got to respect how [Stefanski] feels about the situation and his judgment."

Garrett missed multiple practices last week while dealing with the illness leading into Saturday's game with the New Orleans Saints. Garrett sat the first three plays against the Saints before entering the game. As a team captain, he called the discipline a "bad look" for him and the Browns.

While declining to elaborate this week, Stefanski said Friday the incident is in the past.

"He's done a nice job [this week]," Stefanski said. "Been good."

The Browns were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention after falling 17-10 to the Saints. Cleveland travels to Washington to face the Commanders on Sunday.