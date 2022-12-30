Ryan Clark breaks down why he thinks the Chargers offense will bounce back to defeat the Rams in Week 17. (0:46)

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers plan to activate edge rusher Joey Bosa from injured reserve ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Brandon Staley said Friday.

"He's looked good," Staley said about the two practices Bosa has participated in since being designated to return. "This is going to be part of his return to play is getting out there and playing football. Excited to see him compete."

Safety Derwin James Jr. will be out as he continues working through the concussion protocol, Staley said.

The Bolts are 9-6 and have secured a playoff berth with two games remaining in the regular season. The Rams are 5-10 and have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Bosa practiced this week for the first time since undergoing groin surgery following a Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and said that he felt the best that he has in "years," explaining that his groin had been an ongoing issue but one that he didn't address until tearing it completely.

Bosa is, however, expected to play on a limited snap count on Sunday.

"He's got to get his football conditioning," Staley said. "It's not like he's going to go out there and play like he's been playing for four, three months, but he's going to go out there and play. That was our plan, that if he's going to play, he's going to play."

Edge rusher Khalil Mack expressed excitement about Bosa's return. Mack collected four of his eight sacks this season in the first three games when Bosa remained in the lineup.

"It's a great feeling, not only having him over there as a player, knowing the dynamic, the kind of player he is but understanding the energy and the character that he brings in situations and those scenarios when it's a third down and we need a big stop," Mack said. "All those situational moments."

In three games, Bosa had seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.