Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. will not be suspended for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts receiver Ashton Dulin that resulted in his ejection from Monday night's game in Indianapolis, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday.

As part of its internal review of plays, the NFL agreed with the personal foul call on James for unnecessary roughness due to forcible contact with the helmet, the source said. The league considered a suspension but ultimately opted against it.

James, 26, could still be subject to a fine.

Dulin made his way to the Colts' locker room following the hit, which occurred in the second quarter, and was ruled out for the rest of the game because of a concussion. James was also placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Chargers coach Brandon Staley, but was "having a heck of a time in that locker room" during a postgame celebration as Los Angeles clinched a playoff spot with the 20-3 win.

Named to his third Pro Bowl this season, James has registered 109 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry contributed to this report.