Atlanta Falcons practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly fighting with police following a traffic stop and fleeing the scene.

Atlanta Police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Batson was pulled over around 2 a.m. Saturday after speeding and failing to maintain his lane on an interstate. Police said Batson failed a sobriety test before the situation turned physical.

During the altercation, according to a police statement to the newspaper, the officer fired his gun, hitting no one, before Batson got back into his truck and drove away. Police say he crashed the truck, fled on foot and was found hiding by police and arrested.

Both Batson and the officer were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said it was not clear if Batson also had a weapon.

The Falcons released a statement acknowledging Batson's arrest.

"We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies," the team said. "We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time."

No details of charges against Batson were immediately available.

Batson has been on the Falcons' practice squad since being cut in training camp. He previously spent four years with the Tennessee Titans, appearing in 27 games with 22 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns.