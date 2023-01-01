Lions' D'Andre Swift scores first TD since Dec. 4

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have had no trouble rushing for touchdowns this season, entering Sunday's action tied for third most with the New York Giants at 19.

The reason for the Lions' success has been Jamaal Williams, who began the day with an NFL-leading 14 rushing TDs.

Clinging to slight playoff hopes, Detroit took a 14-10 lead over the Chicago Bears on Sunday with another rushing TD, but this time it was D'Andre Swift taking it in from 17 yards out early in the second quarter.

It was Swift's first rushing touchdown since Dec. 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he has pushed through shoulder and ankle injuries for most of the season.