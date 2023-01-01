PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field with a neck injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after crashing into fullback Adam Prentice headfirst while making a tackle.

He was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Sweat has movement in all of his extremities, according to the team.

Sweat stayed on the ground face-down for several minutes as concerned teammates and coaches stood by. He was eventually moved onto a stretcher and lifted onto a cart to be taken inside.

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation after sustaining a neck injury in Sunday's game. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The entire Eagles team poured onto the field in support of Sweat, and members of the Saints encouraged him as well right before he was driven away.

Before going into the tunnel, Sweat raised an arm to signal to the crowd, which was chanting his name.

Sweat, 25, is having a career season with 11 sacks. He had recorded at least one sack in each of the Eagles' previous five games.