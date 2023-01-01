Buccaneers' Mike Evans reaches 1,000 receiving yards for ninth straight season with 63-yard TD

TAMPA, Fla. -- After trailing the Carolina Panthers 14-0 with 2:18 to go in the first half of a "win and in" Week 17 game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans. It was the pair's first touchdown since Week 4 -- snapping an 11-game drought, which was the longest of Evans' career.

The touchdown reception put Evans over 1,000 receiving yards, moving him into a second-place tie with Tim Brown for most 1,000-yard receiving seasons with nine, behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (11).

The play was the longest passing touchdown by the Bucs during the Brady era. Moments after the touchdown, Evans' feat was announced to the Raymond James Stadium crowd with a video board message, and fans gave him a standing ovation as teammates congratulated him.

Devin White would recover a Sam Darnold fumble at the Carolina 17-yard line with 2:04 to go, setting up a 22-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Succop to make it 14-10 Panthers at the half.

The Bucs are 0-4 this season when trailing by 14 or more points. Sunday's game has major playoff implications, as a win would clinch the NFC South title for the Bucs for the second consecutive year.