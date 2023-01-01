Nick Foles gets carted to the locker room after taking a big sack from Kayvon Thibodeaux. (0:18)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles was ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Giants with a rib injury.

Foles was sacked by Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux late in the second quarter and appeared to fall on top of the ball with Thibodeaux also falling on top of Foles. The hit left Foles writhing in obvious pain, with trainers immediately calling for a cart to help him off the field.

As Foles lay on the ground, Thibodeaux did snow angels next to him.

Foles was on the surface at MetLife Stadium for a couple of minutes before he got up and walked to the sideline holding his lower left side. He talked to trainers and eventually got on the cart and was driven off the field.

He had been inserted into the Colts' starting lineup for last week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after previous starter Matt Ryan's ongoing struggles. The Colts generated just six points in six quarters with Foles under center.

Foles finished Sunday's game 8-for-13 for 81 yards and an interception that was returned for a Giants touchdown.

The injury thrust Sam Ehlinger back into action. Ehlinger, who started losses in Weeks 8 and 9, threw his first career touchdown pass in the third quarter and finished 9-for-14 for 60 yards.

The 38-10 loss dropped the Colts to 4-11-1. They are in contention for one of the top selections in the NFL draft and are expected to strongly consider selecting a quarterback.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.