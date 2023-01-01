LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen injured his left knee early in the second quarter of Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns and was ruled out for the second half.

Allen, who was named a Pro Bowl starter, injured his left knee after engaging with guard Joel Bitonio on a pass rush with 13 minutes, 14 seconds left in the second quarter. He was initially ruled as questionable to return, but after halftime he was downgraded to out.

Allen was standing on the sideline for the second half, wearing a small black brace on his left knee.

His absence would be a huge blow to Washington's defense. He has 7.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. He and fellow tackle Daron Payne have been one of the best tandems in the NFL this season. Payne had two sacks in the first half, giving him 11.5 for the season.

Washington (7-7-1) hosts Dallas next week in a game that could determine the Commanders' playoff fate.

The Commanders were playing Sunday without two starting defensive backs -- safety Kam Curl and corner Benjamin St-Juste, both of whom are dealing with sprained right ankles.