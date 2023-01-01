Patriots' Kyle Dugger scores 39-yard pick-six against Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots' defense delivered again, with safety Kyle Dugger returning an interception 39 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
The touchdown was the seventh scored by the Patriots' defense this season and the third by Dugger, a 2020 second-round draft pick out of Lenoir-Rhyne. His cutback at the 10-yard line was critical, as he delivered a powerful blow to Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater en route to the end zone, knocking Bridgewater from the game.
Dugger doing the thing 💥— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 1, 2023
📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/Ucx9VbQFd5
Dugger's touchdowns have come on two interceptions and one fumble return, tying Don Webb (1961) for the most defensive touchdowns in franchise history.
The play gave the Patriots a 16-14 lead with 2 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
It was the Patriots' fifth interception returned for a touchdown this season, their most in a season since 2003. The Patriots also have a non-offensive touchdown in four straight games, tying the second-longest streak in franchise history (1985). Their longest streak is five, in 1961. It is also the longest streak by any team in a season since the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Weeks 2-5).