Washington Commanders unveil new hog mascot

The Washington Commanders have unveiled a new mascot and, as the team tweeted, "he's kind of a pig deal."

Connecting with a historic part of the team's past, the mascot is a hog wearing a Commanders uniform. His name is Major Tuddy.

WELCOME OUR NEW MASCOT, 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 𝙏𝙐𝘿𝘿𝙔! 🐷 pic.twitter.com/N6eMy6goiV — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 1, 2023

The porcine fellow is a reference to "The Hogs," the nickname given to the franchise's offensive linemen during the 1980s and 90s under coach Joe Gibbs. That group, which got it's nickname from offensive line coach Joe Bugel, included notable players Russ Grimm, Mark May, Jeff Bostic, Joe Jacoby and Mark Schlereth. All of them played on at least one of the franchises' three Super Bowls from 1982-91. Grimm was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Several members of "The Hogs" attended the Commanders' game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns -- the same day Major Tuddy was introduced.

The Hogs are back in the pen 🐖 pic.twitter.com/EztCjPhmQJ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 1, 2023

Screech, the Washington Nationals' mascot also welcomed a new compatriot to the Washington D.C. mascot squad.