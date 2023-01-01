INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler got off to fiery start in his team's Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

With 8 minutes, 25 seconds left in the second quarter, Ekeler took a handoff from quarterback Justin Herbert, jammed through a hole on the right side of the offensive line, dodged a tackle by cornerback Troy Hill, then defeated safety Taylor Rapp and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd in a foot race, as he went 72 yards for a touchdown --- the longest Bolts rushing score since Melvin Gordon III broke off an 87-yard rushing TD in 2017. It was also the longest run of the RB's six-year career.

Ekeler scored both of the Chargers' first two touchdowns as they took a 14-3 in the second quarter. After scoring two TDs in a Week 16 win followed by his two against the Rams, Ekeler becomes the first Chargers player to record back-to-back games with multiple rushing touchdowns since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2008.