Carson Wentz racks up three interceptions in the Commanders' 24-10 loss against the Browns. (1:04)

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders have another quarterback decision to make, with coach Ron Rivera saying, "We'll see," when asked who would start the regular-season finale vs. Dallas.

Carson Wentz started Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns and completed 16 of 28 passes for 143 yards and three interceptions. He had returned to the lineup this week when Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke, hoping for an offensive spark.

Instead, the loss left Washington (7-8-1) on the verge of playoff elimination. If Green Bay beats Minnesota on Sunday afternoon, the Commanders would miss the playoffs for the eighth time in 10 seasons. They are 0-3-1 in their past four games.

"We'll sit down and talk with the coaches and watch the tape and go from there," Rivera said.

Washington also has rookie Sam Howell, who has not played in a game yet this season.

Rivera also said he considered benching Wentz vs. the Browns, but a 21-play touchdown drive before the end of the half gave Washington a 7-3 lead and bought time for the quarterback. Then, Rivera said, when the Browns went up 14 in the fourth quarter, he thought Wentz's arm would be best for throwing down the field.

Washington's 10 points represented its lowest output since an Oct. 2 loss at Dallas.

"Not a good one," Wentz said of his day. "That's not what I had in mind and what we had in mind as a team. Not the performance I envisioned. A lot of stuff I want back. Yeah, that was a tough one."

Washington's fans chanted for Heinicke after Wentz's first interception, which ended the Commanders' initial series. They resurrected the chant on several occasions, including one time when defensive tackle Jonathan Allen lay on the field with an injured left knee. Defensive players motioned for the crowd to be quiet and the chant died.

"The fans are going to voice their opinion and everybody hears it," Washington receiver Terry McLaurin said. "We try to stay focused on what was going on on the field. But, yeah, it's definitely tough, probably tough for both guys."

When Wentz ran off the field, fans standing at the tunnel booed him.

"It's part of football," he said. "I get it. I've seen a lot in my seven years and I've experienced a lot. I get it. I didn't have my best day today, and I wish it would've went differently. I feel like I let some of my teammates down there early in the game, put us in a hole a little bit."

Wentz threw two interceptions in the first half.

"I tried to be aggressive, tried to force a couple throws early," he said. "Kind of put us in a hole."

Wentz broke his right ring finger on Oct. 13 vs. Chicago and ended up on injured reserve. He was not active again for a game until Dec. 17 vs. the New York Giants. Meanwhile, Heinicke led the team to a 5-3-1 record in his nine starts.

But after a second consecutive loss, Rivera returned to Wentz, hoping to light a spark under an offense that ranked 25th in scoring. But the Commanders could manage only 260 total yards vs. the Browns, their third-lowest output of the season.

"He had his moments," Rivera said of Wentz. "I thought that drive before the half was what we were looking for. ... We felt we'd be able to come out and [do] something like that again and we just didn't do it."