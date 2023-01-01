Mike Evans catches nine passes for 200 yards, including three touchdowns in the Bucs' victory against the Panthers. (1:21)

As if New Year's Day wasn't entertaining enough, the NFL slate provided even more action on the first Sunday of 2023.

The playoff picture is becoming fairly clear as a handful of stars delivered at the right time. Perhaps the biggest example was Mike Evans' 207-yard, three-touchdown performance in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC South-clinching win over the Carolina Panthers.

On the other hand, some squads hurt their postseason stock -- and had to face their opponents' social media accounts heckling them after the game.

Here are the most entertaining NFL Twitter trolls from Week 17:

Just two weeks ago, it appeared that the Eagles could cruise to securing the NFC's No.1 seed, but that has quickly changed. With quarterback Jalen Hurts out due to injury, Philly has lost its past two games and is in jeopardy of falling out of first place and into the wild-card slot.

The Saints' Twitter account celebrated the win by welcoming back cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who snagged a fourth-quarter pick-six from Gardner Minshew. It was Lattimore's first appearance since Week 5.

Once upon a time, the Dolphins were 8-3 with the tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle taking the league by storm.

This week, however, the team dropped to 8-8 after losing to the Patriots.

New England defensive tackle Christian Barmore did Waddle's signature penguin-inspired move during the win.

Quarterback Daniel Jones showed up in a big way Sunday. He was responsible for all four of the team's offensive touchdowns, joining Justin Fields as the second player this season to record two rushing TDs and two passing TDs in a game.

After five consecutive losing seasons, the New York football Giants clinched their first playoff berth since 2016.

The Chiefs made history in their 15th consecutive win against the Broncos, which is the longest active streak in any NFL matchup.

Patrick Mahomes recorded 40 touchdown passes and 5,000 passing yards in a season for the second time in his career, joining Drew Brees as the only quarterback to record that stat line in multiple years.