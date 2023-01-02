Tyson Campbell recovers the fumble and takes it to the house to give the Jaguars a 21-0 lead. (0:28)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The people have spoken: The Jacksonville Jaguars will wear their all-teal uniforms for Saturday night's AFC South title game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field.

The Jaguars equipment staff conducted a Twitter poll asking fans which uniform combination the Jaguars should wear in their regular-season finale, and the teal jersey, teal pants and teal socks combo was the clear winner, garnering 37.5% of the 21,949 votes collected when the poll closed Monday evening.

"Teal is for real," said George Pellicer, the head equipment manager for the Jaguars.

We want @Jaguars fans to choose our uniform combination for the regular season finale! Which combo should we wear against Tennessee?



Jersey/Pants/Socks — Jags Equipment (@JagsEquip) January 1, 2023

Uniform combinations are a big topic among fans each week -- especially if the Jaguars wear one they don't like -- so Pellicer said he felt it would be fun to give Jags fans a say for what is arguably the biggest regular-season game in franchise history: The winner of Saturday's Jaguars-Titans game also wins the division.

"We just wanted to let the fans get engaged," Pellicer said. "They comment all the time [on Twitter] about what they think we should wear. We wanted to give them a chance to have a voice. We're not going to make everybody happy, but we're trying to appease the masses."

Pellicer said his favorite combo would be the last one in the poll (teal/black/teal) but that he really likes the all-teal look as well. The Jaguars had to lock in which jersey they would wear for the Week 18 game before the season even began, so that part of the uniform was nonnegotiable. The rest of the ensemble was fair game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will sport their all-teal uniform combination on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jags first wore the ensemble against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 6, 2022. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire)

"I think that's going to look awesome," Pellicer said. "It's going to be national TV, the stadium's going to be rocking." It will be the fifth time this season the Jaguars have worn teal jerseys. The other four instances were on the road against the Washington Commanders and at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and Houston Texans. It's the second time they will wear all teal.

The Jaguars are 1-3 in those four games.

The equipment staff's Twitter account (@JagsEquip) has 4,490 followers, but the poll got a boost when former players Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew -- who rank first and second, respectively, on the franchise's all-time rushing list -- retweeted it.

NFL on ESPN+ Relive the NFL's greatest games, original series and more. Watch on ESPN+

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Christian Kirk also retweeted the poll.

Pellicer said most of the players would prefer to wear black jerseys every week, but that's the Jaguars' alternate color and league rules allow teams to use their alternate color jersey only three times per season, and the Jaguars have already done that.

There is one other thing that fans comment on or ask for: a teal helmet. That will have to wait a while, apparently.

"There are no teal helmets in the works as of right now," Pellicer said.