FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons released practice squad receiver Cameron Batson on Monday. He is facing five charges after an arrest following a traffic stop over the weekend.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Batson was released because "we're always going to do what we feel is in the best interest of the team."

Smith, though, declined to comment further.

"I'm not privy to all the facts," Smith said. "So I'm not going to comment on any ongoing legal situation."

Batson, who according to Fulton County jail records has yet to be released as of Monday afternoon, is facing charges of aggravated assault, battery, aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, removal or attempted removal of weapon from public official and driving-fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

The former Falcons receiver was pulled over around 2 a.m. Saturday after police allegedly saw his pickup speeding on Interstate 75 North at the Northside Drive exit in Atlanta. Atlanta police tried to take Batson into custody, according to a statement released by police, after believing he was intoxicated.

Batson, 27, then resisted and "violently fought with the officer," according to the statement, and the officer discharged his weapon, hitting no one, before fleeing. Police eventually apprehended Batson and both he and the officer were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Batson had been on Atlanta's practice squad all season. Prior to the Falcons, Batson was with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2021, where he played in 27 games, making 22 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns.