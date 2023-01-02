Ryan Clark is confident Joe Burrow and the Bengals will take care of business at home vs. the Bills. (1:01)

Will Joe Burrow lead the Bengals to victory over Josh Allen and the Bills? (1:01)

CINCINNATI -- The Buffalo Bills will go into Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals relatively healthy with safety Jordan Poyer expected to play despite being listed as questionable on the team's injury report this week.

Poyer has been dealing with the same knee injury that he suffered in the Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 17.

The Pro Bowl safety told ESPN's Lisa Salters before the game that he is expecting to play and that he has a torn lateral meniscus.

He did not participate in the first two days of practice in either of the past two weeks. Poyer was a full participant in the last practice before last week's win over the Chicago Bears, which he played in, and was a limited participant in the team's practice on Saturday.

"Just kind of banged it up in the game," Poyer said leading up to the game vs. the Bears. "Just kind of resting it until I hopefully get back on the field tomorrow. I plan on playing. So, yeah, just resting it though."

Coach Sean McDermott said Saturday that Poyer is dealing with the same injury and that he was among a group of players trending in the right direction.

The 31-year-old safety has missed four games this season with various injuries. Poyer leads the team in interceptions (four) and was named to the first Pro Bowl of his career this season. He is a valuable member of the Bills secondary, starting alongside 2021 sixth-round pick Damar Hamlin with safety Micah Hyde on injured reserve (neck).

The Bills also elevated wide receiver Cole Beasley to the roster for the big matchup vs. the Bengals. This is Beasley's third and final allowed elevation from the practice squad during the regular season. Offensive lineman Alec Anderson was also elevated.