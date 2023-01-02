GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers got all the help they needed Sunday so that all they have to do is win their regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions on Sunday to make the playoffs. On Monday, they might have gotten one more assist from the NFL.

The league announced that the Packers-Lions game at Lambeau Field will be the final game of the regular season on Sunday night at 8:20 ET.

Both the Packers and Lions are 8-8, but the Packers need no other help to clinch the NFL's final wild-card spot if they win. However, the Lions need the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) to lose to the Los Angeles Rams (5-11). Because that game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be over before the Packers-Lions kickoff, a Seahawks win would eliminate the Lions, who would then have nothing to play for against the Packers, who would knock out the Seahawks if it beats the Lions.

Week 18 Sunday schedule

(all times ET) Game Time Buccaneers at Falcons 1 p.m. Patriots at Bills 1 p.m. Vikings at Bears 1 p.m. Texans at Colts 1 p.m. Jets at Dolphins 1 p.m. Panthers at Saints 1 p.m. Browns at Steelers 1 p.m. Ravens at Bengals 1 or 4:25 p.m. Chargers at Broncos 4:25 p.m. Giants at Eagles 4:25 p.m. Cardinals at 49ers 4:25 p.m. Rams at Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Cowboys at Commanders 4:25 p.m. Lions at Packers 8:25 p.m.

The league announced the final schedule just as Packers coach Matt LaFleur began his regularly scheduled Monday news conference.

"It really doesn't matter," LaFleur said when asked about playing in prime time. "But I do think the environment in Lambeau Field at nighttime is unlike any other place. So hopefully our fans show up and show out for us and support us. And don't sell your tickets to the Lions fans, please."

Earlier Monday, Lions coach Dan Campbell said he wasn't concerned about kickoff times.

"Yeah, I mean, I can't worry about that," Campbell said. "We can't worry about it. For us, it's got to be a win, win either way. Either we're playing to get in or we're playing to be spoiler and that's it. So, either way we win." Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was scheduled to speak with reporters later Monday.

An NFL spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the scheduling process.

The final wild-card spot in the AFC will also be determined on Sunday with the three teams vying for the playoff berth -- the New England Patriots (8-8), Miami Dolphins (8-8) and Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) -- all scheduled to play at 1 p.m. ET.

The Patriots will clinch the spot with a win at the Buffalo Bills but also can qualify with losses by the Dolphins and Steelers and a victory by the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. If the Patriots lose, the Dolphins will clinch the spot with a win against the New York Jets. The Steelers, meanwhile, would clinch if they defeat the Cleveland Browns and both the Patriots and Dolphins lose.

The only thing still to be determined in the Week 18 schedule is whether the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will kick off at either 1 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. It depends on the outcoming of the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. If the Bills win, then the game will be played in the later window, as the winner of the Ravens-Bengals game will win the AFC North Division title. If the Bengals win Monday night and clinch the AFC North title, Sunday's game at Cincinnati will kick off at 1 p.m.

ESPN Lions reporter Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.