MIAMI -- Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson will take first-team reps at practice Wednesday as Teddy Bridgewater continues to work through a dislocated pinkie finger on his throwing hand and Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Bridgewater will be able to perform ballhandling drills but is still unable to throw a football after injuring his finger in Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots. His status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets is uncertain.

"What I do know is nothing is more important to [Teddy] than making himself available to the team," McDaniel said. "It's tough to know anything until you can throw a football. I know he's going to do everything in his power, and if I was a betting man, I wouldn't bet because that's against my contract.

"I think his availability is of primary concern ... even if he didn't start the game, history has shown this year we haven't had a game yet that wasn't started by Tua that was finished by the same quarterback. I don't think he's really concerned by that; he's just trying to control what he can control and get to a point where he can feel confident throwing a football."

McDaniel said Tagovailoa will not be at practice Wednesday and reiterated that he has no timeline for the quarterback's return.

In preparation for the possibility they'll be without Bridgewater on Sunday, the Dolphins signed veteran Mike Glennon to their practice squad.

The former third-round pick has 31 career starts in 10 NFL seasons, including four for the New York Giants last season. Glennon has played for six different teams -- which endeared him to a Dolphins team that needs their new quarterback to acclimate quickly.

"I've gone up against him numerous times, McDaniel said. "He's a quarterback through and through who's been through multiple systems and understands what it takes for him to be able to speak the language in a fast amount of time. And I think he plays the position aggressively with toughness that I really respect, so I felt fortune to be able to get him.

"I can't really forecast Teddy's availability so as a result, Chris and I thought this was the best course."

The Dolphins have lost five straight games but can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Jets and a Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills.