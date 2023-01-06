With just one weekend left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is almost set. Six teams have claimed their spots in the NFC, while five are locked in for the AFC field. The race to the playoffs is still on as several teams are still looking to lock in their seedings and have a chance to do so in Week 18.
In the wake of the cancellation of Monday's Bills-Bengals game, NFL owners on Friday approved a plan that leaves open the possibility of a neutral-site AFC Championship Game and could determine home field for a wild-card game between the Bengals and Ravens by a coin flip.
Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 as teams try to reach Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The playoffs begin Jan. 14, with 14 teams making the field, seven from each conference.
NFL playoff matchups as things stand
AFC
(7) New England Patriots at (2) Buffalo Bills
(6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals
(5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars
Wild-card round bye: (1) Kansas City Chiefs
Teams that have clinched postseason berths: Bills (East), Chiefs (West), Bengals (North), Ravens, Chargers
NFC
(7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers
(6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings
(5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wild-card round bye: (1) Philadelphia Eagles
Teams that have clinched postseason berths: 49ers (West), Vikings (North), Buccaneers (South), Eagles, Cowboys, Giants
Week 18 AFC playoff-clinching scenarios
Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)
Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) | Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
Kansas City clinches home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs with:
Win OR
BUF loss
Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)
Opponent: Tennessee Titans (7-9) | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
Jacksonville clinches the AFC South with:
Win/Tie
Jacksonville clinches a playoff berth with:
MIA loss + NE loss + PIT loss
Tennessee Titans (7-9)
Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
Tennessee clinches the AFC South with:
Win
Buffalo Bills (12-3)
Opponent: New England Patriots (8-8) | 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Buffalo clinches home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs with:
Win + KC loss
New England Patriots (8-8)
Opponent: Buffalo Bills (12-3) | 1 p.m. ET, CBS
New England clinches a playoff berth with:
Win OR
MIA loss + PIT loss + JAX win
Miami Dolphins (8-8)
Opponent: New York Jets (7-9) | 1 p.m. ET, Fox
Miami clinches a playoff berth with:
Win + NE loss
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)
Opponent: Cleveland Browns (7-9) | 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:
Win + MIA loss + NE loss
Week 18 NFC playoff-clinching scenarios
Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)
Opponent: New York Giants (9-6-1) | 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Philadelphia clinches home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with:
Win OR
DAL loss + SF loss
Philadelphia clinches the NFC East with:
Win OR
DAL loss
San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
Opponent: Arizona Cardinals (4-12) | 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
San Francisco clinches home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs with:
Win + PHI loss
Dallas Cowboys (12-4)
Opponent: Washington Commanders (7-8-1) | 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
Dallas clinches home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with:
Win + PHI loss + SF loss
Dallas clinches the NFC East with:
Win + PHI loss
Seattle Seahawks (8-8)
Opponent: Los Angeles Rams (5-11) | 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:
Win + GB loss
Green Bay Packers (8-8)
Opponent: Detroit Lions (8-8) | 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
Win
Detroit Lions (8-8)
Opponent: Green Bay Packers (8-8) | 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:
Win + SEA loss