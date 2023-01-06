        <
          2022 NFL Week 18 playoff picture: Clinching scenarios, standings

          With just one weekend left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is almost set. Six teams have claimed their spots in the NFC, while five are locked in for the AFC field. The race to the playoffs is still on as several teams are still looking to lock in their seedings and have a chance to do so in Week 18.

          In the wake of the cancellation of Monday's Bills-Bengals game, NFL owners on Friday approved a plan that leaves open the possibility of a neutral-site AFC Championship Game and could determine home field for a wild-card game between the Bengals and Ravens by a coin flip.

          Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 as teams try to reach Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The playoffs begin Jan. 14, with 14 teams making the field, seven from each conference.

          NFL playoff matchups as things stand

          AFC

          Teams that have clinched postseason berths: Bills (East), Chiefs (West), Bengals (North), Ravens, Chargers

          NFC

          Teams that have clinched postseason berths: 49ers (West), Vikings (North), Buccaneers (South), Eagles, Cowboys, Giants

          Week 18 AFC playoff-clinching scenarios

          Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

          Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) | Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

          Kansas City clinches home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs with:

          • Win OR

          • BUF loss

          Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)

          Opponent: Tennessee Titans (7-9) | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

          Jacksonville clinches the AFC South with:

          • Win/Tie

          Jacksonville clinches a playoff berth with:

          • MIA loss + NE loss + PIT loss

          Tennessee Titans (7-9)

          Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

          Tennessee clinches the AFC South with:

          • Win

          Buffalo Bills (12-3)

          Opponent: New England Patriots (8-8) | 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Buffalo clinches home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs with:

          • Win + KC loss

          New England Patriots (8-8)

          Opponent: Buffalo Bills (12-3) | 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          New England clinches a playoff berth with:

          • Win OR

          • MIA loss + PIT loss + JAX win

          Miami Dolphins (8-8)

          Opponent: New York Jets (7-9) | 1 p.m. ET, Fox

          Miami clinches a playoff berth with:

          • Win + NE loss

          Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

          Opponent: Cleveland Browns (7-9) | 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:

          • Win + MIA loss + NE loss

          Week 18 NFC playoff-clinching scenarios

          Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

          Opponent: New York Giants (9-6-1) | 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

          Philadelphia clinches home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with:

          • Win OR

          • DAL loss + SF loss

          Philadelphia clinches the NFC East with:

          • Win OR

          • DAL loss

          San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

          Opponent: Arizona Cardinals (4-12) | 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

          San Francisco clinches home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs with:

          • Win + PHI loss

          Dallas Cowboys (12-4)

          Opponent: Washington Commanders (7-8-1) | 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

          Dallas clinches home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with:

          • Win + PHI loss + SF loss

          Dallas clinches the NFC East with:

          • Win + PHI loss

          Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

          Opponent: Los Angeles Rams (5-11) | 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

          Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:

          • Win + GB loss

          Green Bay Packers (8-8)

          Opponent: Detroit Lions (8-8) | 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

          Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

          • Win

          Detroit Lions (8-8)

          Opponent: Green Bay Packers (8-8) | 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

          Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:

          • Win + SEA loss