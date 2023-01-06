Ryan Clark says Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will find a way to be victorious in Week 18 despite the Lions' late-season surge. (1:42)

With just one weekend left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is almost set. Six teams have claimed their spots in the NFC, while five are locked in for the AFC field. The race to the playoffs is still on as several teams are still looking to lock in their seedings and have a chance to do so in Week 18.

In the wake of the cancellation of Monday's Bills-Bengals game, NFL owners on Friday approved a plan that leaves open the possibility of a neutral-site AFC Championship Game and could determine home field for a wild-card game between the Bengals and Ravens by a coin flip.

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 as teams try to reach Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The playoffs begin Jan. 14, with 14 teams making the field, seven from each conference.

NFL playoff matchups as things stand

AFC

Teams that have clinched postseason berths: Bills (East), Chiefs (West), Bengals (North), Ravens, Chargers

NFC

Teams that have clinched postseason berths: 49ers (West), Vikings (North), Buccaneers (South), Eagles, Cowboys, Giants

Week 18 AFC playoff-clinching scenarios

Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) | Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Kansas City clinches home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs with:

Win OR

BUF loss

Opponent: Tennessee Titans (7-9) | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Jacksonville clinches the AFC South with:

Win/Tie

Jacksonville clinches a playoff berth with:

MIA loss + NE loss + PIT loss

Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Tennessee clinches the AFC South with:

Win

Opponent: New England Patriots (8-8) | 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Buffalo clinches home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs with:

Win + KC loss

Opponent: Buffalo Bills (12-3) | 1 p.m. ET, CBS

New England clinches a playoff berth with:

Win OR

MIA loss + PIT loss + JAX win

Opponent: New York Jets (7-9) | 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Miami clinches a playoff berth with:

Win + NE loss

Opponent: Cleveland Browns (7-9) | 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:

Win + MIA loss + NE loss

Week 18 NFC playoff-clinching scenarios

Opponent: New York Giants (9-6-1) | 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Philadelphia clinches home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with:

Win OR

DAL loss + SF loss

Philadelphia clinches the NFC East with:

Win OR

DAL loss

Opponent: Arizona Cardinals (4-12) | 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

San Francisco clinches home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs with:

Win + PHI loss

Opponent: Washington Commanders (7-8-1) | 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

Dallas clinches home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with:

Win + PHI loss + SF loss

Dallas clinches the NFC East with:

Win + PHI loss

Opponent: Los Angeles Rams (5-11) | 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:

Win + GB loss

Opponent: Detroit Lions (8-8) | 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

Win

Opponent: Green Bay Packers (8-8) | 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Detroit clinches a playoff berth with: