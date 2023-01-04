KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman from injured reserve Wednesday, making him eligible to play in Saturday's final regular-season game against the Las Vegas Raiders and in the playoffs.

The Chiefs have played without Hardman since a Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans. He was listed the following week on their practice report with an abdominal injury and went on injured reserve after that.

He began practicing last month and the Chiefs faced a deadline Wednesday of either activating Hardman or leaving him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

The Chiefs listed Hardman on their practice report as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with an injury to his pelvis.

Despite missing eight games, Hardman is sixth on the Chiefs with 25 catches and tied for third in touchdowns with six.

Hardman scored three touchdowns in one of his most recent games, a Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers.