CINCINNATI -- The show of support around Cincinnati for Damar Hamlin now includes a large effort involving the wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

Sarah Taylor is leading the charge of grade-school students in Cincinnati who are writing get-well cards for the Bills safety, who remains hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Approximately 40 schools are among those writing well-wishes for Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.

The effort for the Hamlin letters originated out of Cardinal Pacelli, the Catholic school where Taylor's four children attend.

Terri Cento, the school principal, said the efforts from the Taylors and those around the area is not a surprise.

"The city of Cincinnati really does rally around problems and things that happen, and this is just one example of how this tragic event happened, but so much positivity has come from it," Cento told ESPN.

Cento said an email was sent to parents on Tuesday about the plan to send letters to Hamlin.

Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" since he suffered a cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored on the field following a tackle, the team announced Thursday.

When students returned from Christmas break on Wednesday, the efforts to write positive notes to Hamlin went into full swing, Canto said. Most teachers used time during religious classes to write cards.

On social media, Taylor let people know that she was working with as many schools as possible to get cards gathered for Hamlin.

Since Monday night, Zac and Sarah Taylor, who wasn't available for comment Thursday, have been among those who have shown concern for Hamlin and his family in the wake of the incident.

Cincinnati's fourth-year coach was spotted visiting the hospital just hours after Hamlin was transported to the facility less than 4 miles from Paycor Stadium.

"Certainly we're pulling for Damar," Taylor said in an opening statement to reporters on Wednesday, his first comments since the game was postponed. "Hoping for the most positive outlook and looking forward to him seeing all the support he's getting from his team, his community, people around the league, his family. That will be a great day when he's able to see that."

In addition to the support the Bengals have provided, those around Cincinnati have continued to pay tribute to Hamlin as he continues treatment under intensive care. The Bengals' stadium, like many around the country, has been illuminated in blue lights. Several notable buildings in downtown Cincinnati have done the same.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow praised Taylor's actions as the events unfolded.

"I was proud in that moment to be playing for a guy like Zac," Burrow said. "He handled it as good as you can in that position, and as well as, you know, the medical professionals, the doctors and trainers from both sides."