The Arkansas football team's Twitter account was among those praising the action of former Razorback and NFL star Peyton Hillis, who is hospitalized and in intensive care after reportedly rescuing family members after a swimming accident, according to various media reports.

Hillis, who played for in the NFL from 2008-2015, reportedly was involved in a water rescue involving at least one family member off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

Thinking about our man @thepeytonhillis. Encouraged to learn he's doing better after his heroic act saving his family.



🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/owUjOU3zFN — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) January 6, 2023

According to Escambia County emergency services, four people -- two adults and two children -- were struggling in the water around noon ET on Wednesday. A bystander helped them out of the water. Paramedics arrived on the scene, and two adults went to the hospital, including one who was taken by helicopter. Officials would not identify who was involved.

Greg Hillis, who identified himself as Hillis' uncle in a Facebook post, said Peyton Hillis is "doing better" and that he's "having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs, but doctors say he's improving."

Hillis' NFL career spanned four teams -- most notably the Cleveland Browns. He ran for 1,177 yards in the 2010 season and 587 in 2011. He finished his career in 2014 with the New York Giants. He was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos.

At Arkansas, Hillis ran for 960 total yards in four seasons, but was primarily a blocking back for Darren McFadden.