THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Amid reports that television networks are interested in hiring Sean McVay as an analyst for next season, the Los Angeles Rams coach said the continued interest is "flattering ... but I want to be here right now, focus on that, and that's where I'm at."

McVay, 36, said the interest comes in part because he hasn't "run away from the fact that down the line, or whenever that is, that's something I've been interested in."

McVay, who signed an extension after the Rams won Super Bowl LVI, is under contract through the 2026 season.

In the week leading up to that game, McVay answered a question by saying he "won't make it" if he's coaching until he's 60 and talked about the things he wants to pursue outside of football.

"I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now," McVay said in February. "But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them."

After the Rams' Super Bowl victory, McVay was asked whether he would return to Los Angeles in 2022. He responded with, "We'll see." But less than two weeks after the Super Bowl, McVay told ESPN that he would not be pursuing any television opportunities and would return to coach the Rams.

The Rams' 5-11 record under McVay is the worst since he was hired in Los Angeles in 2017. It will be his first losing season as a head coach. Still, when McVay was asked whether he has questioned continuing to coach in the future, he said, "no."

"I don't know if you necessarily look at it like that as much as just ... I am going to be open and honest about the things because you care so much," McVay said. "And it's being able to be honest with those things.

"I think that acknowledgement helps me work through it. It doesn't mean that it changes the passion and the love that you have for it."