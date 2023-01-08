The final weekend of the NFL regular season is upon us, and players are extending a "finish strong" mentality to the pregame tunnel. The fits? They're as fashionable as ever. Which is fortunate, because for some fan bases, it's the last showing they'll get to enjoy for a while.

The fashion choices also hold special meaning in Week 18 as Buffalo Bills players and beyond join together to rep Damar Hamlin. The Bills safety -- who remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during a Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals -- took to Twitter to comment on his QB Josh Allen rocking his number.

Meanwhile, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt seized the opportunity to honor their brother, J.J. Watt, who announced this season would be his last.

In Cincinnati, Joe Burrow brought out his signature Cartier frames.

Here are the best looks from NFL Week 18. Soak 'em up while you can.

Sunday best