Texans DE Greenard rumbles 39 yards for Houston's first defensive TD

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Houston Texans scored their first defensive touchdown of the season Sunday when defensive end Jonathan Greenard intercepted Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger and returned it 39 yards.

It was the first play after the Colts recovered a fumble from Texans' running back Royce Freeman in the second quarter.

Ehlinger was under pressure as Texans defensive tackle Rasheem Green had Ehlinger in his grasp and still threw the ball while being dragged down. Greenard, while being blocked, intercepted the pass to extend the Texans' lead 17-7.