          Sources: Bernie Kosar pulled from radio show for Browns bet

          3:26 PM ET
          Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar was pulled off the team's pregame radio show Sunday for betting on Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, sources confirmed to ESPN.

          Kosar tweeted out that his "services are no longer desired or needed" on Sunday morning.

          Earlier in the week, Kosar said on his own radio show that he bet $19,000 on the Browns, though he noted he would be giving the winnings to charity. Kosar wore the No. 19 when he starred with the Browns during the 1980s.

          The NFL prohibits team personnel from betting on its games.

          Cleveland.com first reported Kosar getting pulled for betting on Sunday's game.