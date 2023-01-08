Jason Sanders nails a 50-yard field goal to help the Dolphins earn a playoff spot with an 11-6 victory over the Jets. (0:59)

MIAMI -- The Dolphins clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 with an 11-6 win Sunday over the New York Jets.

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders, previously 1-for-5 on field goals of at least 50 yards this season, connected on a 50-yard attempt with 18 seconds left in the game to seal the victory before Miami scored a safety on the final play.

The five-year drought marked the third-longest in franchise history as Mike McDaniel joins Adam Gase, Tony Sparano, Dave Wannstedt and Don Shula as the only Dolphins coaches to make the playoffs in their debut seasons.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak that temporarily pushed the Dolphins out of the playoff field after an 8-3 start to the season.

The status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still unclear; McDaniel has repeatedly said there is no timetable for the quarterback's return from the concussion protocol as medical experts have advised him to take things one day at a time.

Dolphins 2022 seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson started Sunday, completing 20 of 31 passes for 152 yards.