        <
        >

          Commanders' Fuller makes up for flub with pick-six on Cowboys' Prescott

          5:23 PM ET
          • John KeimESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Redskins for the Washington Examiner and other media outlets since 1994
            • Authored or co-authored three books on the Redskins and one on the Cleveland Browns
            Follow on Twitter

          LANDOVER, Md., -- Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller dropped a gift-wrapped interception deep in Dallas Cowboys territory. One play later, he got a chance to redeem himself -- and it resulted in a touchdown.

          Fuller picked off and returned a Dak Prescott pass 28 yards for a touchdown with 12:38 left in the second quarter. It gave Washington a 13-0 lead.

          It was Fuller's second pick-six of the season -- he returned one 37 yards on Nov. 20 in a win at the Houston Texans.

          His second occurred one play after he dropped a ball intended for receiver Michael Gallup, falling down at the 25-yard line. Had Fuller caught it and stayed on his feet, it would have been a touchdown.

          But on the next play, Prescott tried to hit receiver Noah Brown cutting to the outside at the 30-yard line. However Fuller, in zone, cut inside and ran unobstructed to the end zone.