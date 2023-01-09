        <
        >

          Chargers WR Mike Williams (back) expected to be ready for Jaguars

          play
          Mike Williams helped off field after apparent back injury (0:16)

          Chargers WR Mike Williams is shaken up after a catch and leaves the game on a cart. (0:16)

          4:03 PM ET
          • Lindsey ThiryESPN
            Close
            • Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times
            • Previously covered the Falcons
            • Has covered the NBA and college football and basketball

          COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is expected to return to practice this week and be available to play in a Wild Card playoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Brandon Staley said Monday.

          Williams suffered a back injury in a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos in a regular season finale.

          Williams required assistance from the athletic training staff to leave the field, after which he taken on a cart into the locker room.

          Staley said that an MRI confirmed that Williams' back suffered no fracture or muscle injury, only a contusion.

          "You will see him back at practice at some point this week," Staley said.

          The fifth-seeded Chargers (10-7) will make their first playoff appearance since 2018 on Saturday against the fourth-seeded Jaguars (9-8) at TIAA Bank Field.

          Despite missing four games because of a right high ankle sprain, Williams has caught 63 passes for a team-high 895 yards and three touchdowns.