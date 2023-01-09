Chargers WR Mike Williams is shaken up after a catch and leaves the game on a cart. (0:16)

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is expected to return to practice this week and be available to play in a Wild Card playoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Brandon Staley said Monday.

Williams suffered a back injury in a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos in a regular season finale.

Williams required assistance from the athletic training staff to leave the field, after which he taken on a cart into the locker room.

Staley said that an MRI confirmed that Williams' back suffered no fracture or muscle injury, only a contusion.

"You will see him back at practice at some point this week," Staley said.

The fifth-seeded Chargers (10-7) will make their first playoff appearance since 2018 on Saturday against the fourth-seeded Jaguars (9-8) at TIAA Bank Field.

Despite missing four games because of a right high ankle sprain, Williams has caught 63 passes for a team-high 895 yards and three touchdowns.