Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is forgoing his senior year and entering the 2023 NFL draft.

Hours after the No. 1 Bulldogs beat No. 3 TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, the star defensive tackle announced his decision on Twitter.

Thanking his coaches, teammates and fans, Carter, who had two tackles Monday night and helped the Bulldogs' defense hold TCU to 188 yards, said:

"My dream since childhood has been to play in the NFL and without my mother this would not be possible. I am beyond blessed to have her in my corner.

With all that said, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the NFL Draft. While I am excited for the next chapter. I WILL ALWAYS BE A DAWG!"

Earlier this season, Carter grappled with a nagging ankle injury that limited his play for most of the first half. He suffered a knee injury in October that caused him to miss two games.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound tackle was a unanimous All-American in 2022. He earned All-SEC first-team honors and was named a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award as the nation's top lineman.

Carter is the No. 1-rated player in the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper.