COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater will return to practice this week, opening the 21-day window for his potential activation off injured reserve.

"He's progressing well and we are excited to get him back out there," coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday.

Slater, however, will not be activated ahead of Saturday's AFC wild-card playoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

The Chargers placed Slater on injured reserve after he tore a left biceps tendon in a Week 3 loss to the Jaguars and later needed surgery.

Staley said Slater's status would be "day-by-day" following Saturday's game.

"He's progressing well enough to get out there on the football field and he's been working really, really hard, so I think just having him at practice is going to be great to see," Staley said.

Rookie Jamaree Salyer, a sixth-round pick from Georgia, has started 14 games in Slater's absence.

Slater, who was selected with the 13th overall pick in the the 2021 draft, earned Pro Bowl recognition as a rookie last season.